Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Lazard makes up approximately 2.2% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lazard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,191,000 after buying an additional 41,411 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after buying an additional 368,169 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,634,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 213,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LAZ opened at $42.44 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

