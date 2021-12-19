Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Decreased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $556.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $642.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $619.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

