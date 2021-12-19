ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the November 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 524.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ADVA Optical Networking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.54. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

