Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Acquires 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,400.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,452.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,432.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.