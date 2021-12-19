Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Acquires 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,400.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,452.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,432.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
