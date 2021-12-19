Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Analysts expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post $10.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.76 million and the highest is $13.14 million. Affimed posted sales of $11.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $45.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $69.54 million, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFMD. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Affimed stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 1,011,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,537. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.60. Affimed has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.