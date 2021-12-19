Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $188.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.95.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $157.91 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $100.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,234,824 shares of company stock valued at $225,690,091. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 532,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,295,000 after buying an additional 274,173 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

