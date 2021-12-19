Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,300 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,603.0 days.

ALFVF opened at $42.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.94.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

