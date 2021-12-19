Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.92.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AQN. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Peters & Co reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$17.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$17.16 and a 12-month high of C$22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$665.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$586.89 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.2124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.35%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

