Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $122.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $331.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

