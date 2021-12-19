Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ATUS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altice USA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE:ATUS opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $103,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.