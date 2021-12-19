Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 12,973 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $425,297,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $238,160,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $38.00 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

