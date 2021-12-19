Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,368 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.13.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $238.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $246.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.01.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

