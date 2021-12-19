Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,161 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $16,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $201.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.67 and a 200 day moving average of $189.24. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 194.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

