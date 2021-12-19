Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,229 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,190,000 after buying an additional 412,478 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $77.76 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average is $97.26. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

