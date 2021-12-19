Ambrosus (AMB) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $16.55 million and approximately $177,916.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 543,504,607 coins. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

