Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $13.20 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.96.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Amcor by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 258.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

