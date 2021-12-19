American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,850,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the November 15th total of 72,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 617,274 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

