American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 79.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 15.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 11.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 17.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,793,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,735,000 after purchasing an additional 62,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

