American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,200 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the November 15th total of 515,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWR traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.07. 478,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,941. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.09. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.85.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

About American States Water

