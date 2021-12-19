American Tower Co. (REIT) (AMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 1.39 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

American Tower has increased its dividend by 72.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 95.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

American Tower stock opened at $278.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.88 and its 200-day moving average is $277.03. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Tower stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of American Tower worth $1,154,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

