AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $125.18 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $94.89 and a 12-month high of $129.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,131 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,607. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.