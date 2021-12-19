AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.10.

AME opened at $139.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. AMETEK has a one year low of $106.96 and a one year high of $145.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.05. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 93.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

