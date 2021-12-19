AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $344.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.81. The firm has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

