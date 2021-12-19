AMG National Trust Bank Has $201,000 Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $785,227,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $111.21 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.46 and a 12 month high of $112.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day moving average of $106.49.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

