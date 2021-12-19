Analysts Anticipate AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will post $29.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.98 million to $29.28 million. AcuityAds posted sales of $26.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $97.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.44 million to $98.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $118.32 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $120.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $31,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,981,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the third quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATY opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

