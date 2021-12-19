Analysts Anticipate AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $772.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report $772.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $772.18 million and the highest is $773.65 million. AMC Networks posted sales of $780.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMC Networks.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of AMCX opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82. AMC Networks has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AMC Networks by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Further Reading: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.