Analysts Anticipate Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to Announce $3.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to announce earnings of $3.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings of $3.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $17.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.38 to $14.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.

BHF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,920. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,942,000 after acquiring an additional 79,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after buying an additional 193,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,128,000 after buying an additional 73,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after buying an additional 42,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

