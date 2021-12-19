Analysts Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.08. Centene posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

In other Centene news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,912 shares of company stock worth $9,420,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Centene by 1.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 919,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 190.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 198,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 130,208 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.52.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

