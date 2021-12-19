Analysts Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Employers reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE EIG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 532,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,136. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. Employers has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $43.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Employers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Employers by 19.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

