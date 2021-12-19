Analysts Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($0.42). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exact Sciences.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.
Exact Sciences stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.27. 3,531,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.03. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $73.41 and a 52-week high of $159.54.
In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.