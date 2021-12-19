Analysts Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($0.42). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

Exact Sciences stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.27. 3,531,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.03. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $73.41 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.