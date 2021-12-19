Analysts Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.28. First Foundation posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFWM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,694,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after buying an additional 505,668 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after buying an additional 452,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after buying an additional 416,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

FFWM stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 300,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,723. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

