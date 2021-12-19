Analysts Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.30 Million

Brokerages expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to announce sales of $357.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $358.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.90 million. HubSpot reported sales of $252.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.50.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,787 shares of company stock valued at $57,703,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 101.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,927,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 20.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $17.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $668.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,144. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $784.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $681.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $347.78 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -402.71 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

