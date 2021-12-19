Analysts Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Iron Mountain posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,001,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,407. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $51.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

