Analysts Anticipate Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.17). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. 9,481,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,411,942. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $40.98.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,849 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 900.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,590,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,344,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

