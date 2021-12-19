Analysts Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to Post $0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. NCR posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in NCR in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 151.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 387,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 233,497 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NCR by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of NCR by 75.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 69,243 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.73. NCR has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

