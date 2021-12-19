Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.49 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post sales of $22.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.41 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $16.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $103.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.70 billion to $103.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $97.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.92 billion to $107.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,986,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,945. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of -62.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

