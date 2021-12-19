Analysts Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.16. CACI International reported earnings per share of $4.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $16.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.24 to $16.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $17.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.01 to $18.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CACI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.

CACI traded down $6.07 on Tuesday, reaching $259.79. 401,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,663. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.20. CACI International has a 52-week low of $215.18 and a 52-week high of $290.70. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CACI International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in CACI International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

