Analysts Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Post Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to post earnings per share of $3.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.14 and the lowest is $3.11. Diamondback Energy reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 331.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.91 to $11.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.29 to $20.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $801,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,930.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 223,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 212,378 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $247,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,013,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,895. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $117.71. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

