Analysts Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.41. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,240,000 after buying an additional 173,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,859,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,168,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,815. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

