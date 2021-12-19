Analysts Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 258.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $6.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHP. Truist Securities raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.77. The company had a trading volume of 781,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,615. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.93. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

