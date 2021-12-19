Analysts Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to Announce -$0.54 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.05. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings per share of ($1.91) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.73) to ($3.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,931. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.16. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

