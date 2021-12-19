Analysts Set Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target at C$45.88

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMP.A. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Empire to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In other Empire news, Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 8,025 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,644 shares in the company, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

TSE:EMP.A traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 809,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,506. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.57. The company has a market cap of C$10.56 billion and a PE ratio of 15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80. Empire has a 52 week low of C$34.50 and a 52 week high of C$42.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Empire’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

