Analysts Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target at $98.35

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.35.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTON. Argus downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Europe reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,593 shares of company stock worth $12,106,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.95. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

