Analysts Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) PT at C$4.25

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.65.

TVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

TVE opened at C$3.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$3.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

