Analyzing Global Crossing Airlines Group (JETMF) & Its Competitors

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS: JETMF) is one of 35 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Global Crossing Airlines Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global Crossing Airlines Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Crossing Airlines Group Competitors 352 1258 1513 33 2.39

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 9.41%. Given Global Crossing Airlines Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Crossing Airlines Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 24.66, suggesting that its share price is 2,366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group’s peers have a beta of 2.15, suggesting that their average share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -$2.04 million -3.55 Global Crossing Airlines Group Competitors $1.38 billion -$58.28 million 3.91

Global Crossing Airlines Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group. Global Crossing Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -307.77% -109.50% Global Crossing Airlines Group Competitors -96.83% 0.10% 2.48%

Summary

Global Crossing Airlines Group peers beat Global Crossing Airlines Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

