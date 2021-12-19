Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Down 4.4%

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 25,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 344,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

AINV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $788.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Apollo Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,377,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,454,000 after acquiring an additional 109,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 291.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 313,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 26.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 52,221 shares in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

