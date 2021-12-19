Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Short Interest Up 22.5% in November

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

APSG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 104,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,273. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

