Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,831 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,677,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 33.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $146.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

