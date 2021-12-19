Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Up 11.3%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33. 228,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,032,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $578.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 730,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 476,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

