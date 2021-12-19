Archer Investment Corp Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UOCT. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 70,996 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at about $4,098,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 51.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $28.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.